Man left for dead after refusing to buy beer

Michael Magoronga

[email protected]

A Mberengwa man is battling for life after he was beaten to a pulp had his intestines ripped out of his stomach for refusing to buy beer.

Rabson Ncube of Pumula in Filabusi was left with protruding intestines and is admitted at United Bulawayo Hospital where he is battling for life.

According to Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the man was rushed to Mberengwa Hospital by a passerby who found him lying in agony after the assault.

“On 6 May around 7AM, Ncube was found lying in agony with a cut on the abdomen with protruding intestines by a passerby. After questioning Ncube, he told the passerby that he was stabbed by an unknown man the previous night after he refused to buy him beer,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The passerby rushed him to Mberengwa District Hospital where he was further referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals where he is said to be battling for life.

In another incident, a Gweru man is battling for life after being attacked by a gang of six people following an altercation during a beer drinking spree.

Obert Ndlovu (27) is admitted at Gweru Provincial Hospital after the gang attacked him with machetes all over his body.

“The victim was drinking beer at a nightclub at Mkoba 6 Business Centre on 8 May around 2AM when he had an altercation with the gang. They then followed him when he left the club and struck him with machetes all over the body and left him for dead while lying on the ground,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he is said to be battling for life.

Police are appealing for assistance in identifying perpetrators in both incidents.

“We are on the hunt for perpetrators of these two cases and we are calling for assistance from the public,” said Inspector Mahoko.