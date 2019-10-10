Man loses $26 000 pension in cyber theft

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

A BULAWAYO man recently lost his $26 600 pension payout after he was tricked into revealing his personal identification number (PIN) code soon after receiving a dubious SMS on his phone purportedly sent by his bank.

Mr Reuben Mpofu (54) of Makokoba suburb who recently retired from the ZRP where he was a general hand received the text message on his cellphone a few days after his pension lump sum was credited into his bank account.

Sources said Mr Mpofu received his pension payout of $26 612,97 on October 2 which was deposited into his CABS account.

Three days later, he received an SMS purportedly from the bank requesting him to enter his PIN code followed by a phone call instructing him to respond to the text message. His money was immediately withdrawn from his account in large amounts.

“Initially, the complainant ignored the SMS before he received a phone call from a caller who identified himself as Tapera masquerading as a bank official requesting him to respond to the sent message. The unsuspecting victim then responded by supplying the suspect his PIN code after which he received a notification message informing him that $10 000 was debited from his bank account,” said the source.

In his address, President Museveni said his country was equally committed to cooperate with Zimbabwe.

“I would like to welcome our brother, His Excellency President Mnangagwa for agreeing to come and join us in this occasion of our celebration. When you have a feast and a relative comes to join you, that act consolidates the brotherhood and sisterhood,” he said.

“His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa was here last in 1963 when he was being smuggled out to go to China for military training. Recently he invited me to be a guest of honour at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair…I want to thank President Mnangagwa for agreeing to come and check his relatives in the Great Lakes and on this occasion, Uganda’s 57th Independence anniversary.”

On the continued bullying of African states by powerful Western nations, President Museveni said political and economic cooperation at regional and continental level would bring prosperity to Africa.

“Uganda cannot develop alone, it needs Africa, the Common Market for East and Southern Africa and now the Continental Free Trade Area, you cannot sustain production if one cannot buy what you are producing or if the market is taking small quantities of what you are producing. Therefore, the CFTA is a matter of life and death for Africa,” he said.

President Museveni said the CFTA will not only absorb products of African industries but will also empower the continent to negotiate with countries from other continents at an almost equal level.

“Because a big man cannot negotiate with a small man, we see European countries busy imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe. And they have been suffering for 20 years. When USA places China on sanctions, China places the USA on sanctions also but in another situation where someone strikes you and you cannot strike him back, that’s a disaster,” said President Museveni.

“That is what has been happening, Zimbabwe has been hit with sanctions for 20 years…that’s why we say CFTA is for our salvation. Economic integration under the CFTA is for the prosperity of our people in Africa.”

Meanwhile, President Museveni conveyed his message of condolences to President Mnangagwa following the death of former President Cde Robert Mugabe on September 6 this year.

He said Cde Mugabe made a historic contribution to the liberation of Zimbabwe before asking attendants to observe a moment of silence in his honour.

The celebrations were attended by diplomats from neighbouring countries including Kenya, Rwanda, Gabon, Democratic Republic of Congo and China among other countries.