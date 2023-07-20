Man loses car to ‘passengers’

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A 26-year-old Kwekwe man lost his vehicle to people he had given a lift to after a beer drinking spree.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed that the man lost the vehicle, a Toyota Corolla Bubble, to three men whom he had given a lift to Mbizo 15 but later produced knives and robbed him.

“On 17 July around 2 AM, the victim was drinking beer at Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre when he was approached by the suspects who hired him to take them to Mbizo 15. He agreed since he knew some of the suspects,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Along the way, the victim decided to pick up a jersey at his homestead.

“He parked the vehicle, a Toyota Corolla Bubble (Reg ADX 7384) at the gate and left keys in the ignition. One of the suspects jumped to the driver’s seat and reversed the car whilst other suspects produced knives and threatened to stab him if he tried to intervene,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The suspects drove off, leaving the complainant shocked.

Police are now appealing for assistance with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have seen the stolen motor vehicle or information about the suspects to approach the nearest police station,” he said.