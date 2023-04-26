Man loses car to thieves

Michael Magoronga

[email protected]

A GWERU man was left counting losses after daring thieves stole his car, which was sparked in the yard in Athlone Suburb.

Tinarwo Mushando (38) lost a Mazda 626 vehicle worth about US$2 800 after thieves got into his yard and drove off in the vehicle.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident,

“On 22 April, around 10PM, Mushando retired to bed leaving his car parked outside with the doors of the vehicle locked but the gate not locked. The following morning around 430AM, Mushando woke up and found the car missing,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Police are now looking for suspects and are appealing to anyone with information to report to the nearest police station.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the recovery of the stolen vehicle which bears number ACU 9319 and the arrest of the suspects to visit any nearest police station,” he said.