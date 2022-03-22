Man loses over 200 chickens to thieves

A suspected chicken thief, driving a red Toyota Raum without number plates, ran away on foot after police stopped him last night at around 9PM

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A Bulawayo man has lost over 200 chickens to thieves over the past two months.

The owner of the chickens, Mr Richard Ndebele has been having sleepless nights ever since the thieves targeted his house last month.

“This is the second time that they have struck at my house. The first time was last year and they took most of my chickens. This month they used the same method, where they cut the fence and the locks and steal,” said Mr Ndebele.

In an effort to stop the theft, Mr Ndebele purchased a dog, but the dog has gone missing.

“I don’t know whether this dog was stolen or what, but we can’t find it. On both occasions I didn’t hear anything from the fowl run,” said Mr Ndebele.

A suspected chicken thief, driving a red Toyota Raum without number plates, ran away on foot after police stopped him last night at around 9PM.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“We are treating this case as stock theft. Alert police officers from traffic we doing patrols in Killarney opposite School of Mines, when they tried to stop a red Toyota Raum that had no number plates.

“The driver ran away turning into a bush and landed in a ditch before abandoning it. Police discovered the 103 chickens of which 17 have died. We are awaiting the chickens to be taken away by the relevant authorities,” said Inspector Ncube.

The battered car did not have back seats.

It had feeding troughs for chickens and chicken feed that was reportedly stolen from Mr Ndebele’s place.

Mr Ndebele was at the Police Traffic offices this morning to identify his chickens.