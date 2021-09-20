Man loses R181 500 and US$5000 to thieves

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A DRIVER lost R181 500, US$5 000 and $4 700 after thieves snatched a bag which contained the money from his vehicle while he had gone out.

In their twitter page, police confirmed the incident which occurred on September 15 at Corner Jason Moyo and 11th Avenue in the Bulawayo CBD.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of theft from a motor vehicle in which a man (38) lost US$5 000, R181 500 and $4 700, cash after he left the money in a parked Nissan UD truck at Corner Jason Moyo Street and 11th Avenue on September 15,” said the police.

In another incident, a Masvingo businessman lost US$15 000 and other valuables valued at US$2 000 after seven unknown suspects armed with an identified pistol, machetes and axes stormed his home at around 3AM on September 16.

The police have also arrested Sunboy Sibanda (37) in connection with a case of theft which occurred in Nkulumane on September 16 where the suspect stole two M-power batteries valued at US$700 from a parked Volvo truck. Police have since recovered the batteries and a 330 Watts Canadian solar panel which was stolen from Umguza by the suspect.

