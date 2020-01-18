Man loses US$4 000 to hooker . . . Disappears with cash, phone after sleep over

Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A PROSTITUTE from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly stealing over US$4 000 and a cellphone from her client after they had spent a night together.

Enelles Tshabangu (26) of Entumbane allegedly stole the money from Mr Zamani Mpofu (33) of Richmond who had hired her to spend the night with him.

Mr Mpofu was charged US$10 for the night and handed the woman US$20 and was given US$10 change.

After having sex, Mr Mpofu woke up the following morning at around 4AM and discovered that his money and phone worth about US$100 were missing.

Tshabangu was nowhere to be found.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the prostitute’s arrest.

Tshabangu pleaded guilty to theft when she appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.

Ms Dube convicted and remanded her in custody to Monday for sentencing.

Tshabangu told the court that she stole the money because she coveted it.

Asked by Ms Dube why she stole the money, Tshabangu said: “Ngezwa ngifuna ukuyitshontsha. Ngayihawukela.” (I coveted the money and I felt like stealing it.)

Prosecuting, Mr Tapiwa Solani said on Saturday last week at around 2AM, Mr Mpofu was at a bar in the city centre drinking beer. “The complainant then hired the accused person who is a commercial sex worker and asked her to go with him to her place of residence for the night. The accused person agreed and the two went to spend the night in Entumbane suburb,” he said. The two had sexual intercourse before Mr Mpofu fell asleep.

“While the complainant was asleep, the accused person searched the complainant’s trousers where she stole US$4 000, an Itel cellphone and also took US$10 which was change after she had been paid for her services,” Mr Solani said.

Tshabangu sneaked out of the house and hired a taxi to a lodge in the central business district. Mr Mpofu reported the matter to the police leading to Tshabangu’s arrest.

The total value of property and cash that was stolen was US$4 110 and nothing was recovered. — @zinyuke98.