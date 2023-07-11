Man mistaken for a thief, beaten to death

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

POLICE in Kwekwe are investigating a case where a 25-year-old man died while admitted at hospital after being beaten by two men after being mistaken for a thief.

Sylvester Ncube had visited his girlfriend in Mbizo suburb when he was thoroughly beaten after the lover failed to open the door.

After the bashing, he was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital but later succumbed to the injuries he sustained.

According to Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, on 2 July 2023 around 9PM, Ncube visited his girlfriend who stays in Mbizo, Kwekwe.

“He knocked at her door but there was no response. He went to a neighbouring house and again knocked,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Incensed by this, the occupants of the house, Philip Luthuli (22) and Prince Mafukidze reportedly got out and assaulted Ncube using a sjambok and an unknown object all over the body, suspecting he was a thief,” he said.

Days later on July 7 2023, Ncube started complaining of pain on the ribs and disclosed the assault to his friend.

“He was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital where he was admitted and succumbed to the injuries the following day,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The two men who assaulted him were arrested and are in police custody facing a murder charge.

Inspector Mahoko urged members of the public not to assault or apply instant justice to persons they arrest as suspects.