Man murdered and hanged on a tree

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN was found dead hanging on a Mopani tree with injuries all over his body.

“Police in Mwenezi are investigating a suspected murder case in which Godfrey Marambire (40) was found dead in a bushy area near Zhanje area, Chirimigwa, Neshuro on 25/09/23. The victim was found with injuries all over the body and was hanging from a Mopani tree with a blood-stained rope,” reads the statement.