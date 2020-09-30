Man murdered, dumped along railway

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A MAN was allegedly killed and dumped along the railway where he was later run over by a goods train in Gwanda.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred just outside the Gwanda CBD on the early hours of Tuesday.

He said the driver of the train who was coming from Beitbridge reported on Tuesday at around 2AM that he had run over the body of a man who was lying lifeless on the railway line.

“I can confirm that we recorded a suspected murder case where an unidentified male adult was found lying on the railway line. A train driver who was coming from Beitbridge reported at the police station that he came across a body of a man who was lying on the railway line. The train went over the man before the driver brought it to a standstill.

“His head was dislodged from the rest of his body and he had multiple injuries all over his body. A national identity card was found close to his body but investigations are underway to ascertain whether it belongs to him. We appeal to members of the public who are missing their relative to contact the Gwanda Urban Police Station,” he said.

@DubeMatutu