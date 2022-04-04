Man murdered for drinking beer

Kumbirai Christine Alfayi, Midlands Reporter

TWO Mberengwa men are on the run for allegedly killing a 26-year-old man who drank their beer without their consent.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter which happened on Thursday at Chemubhobho business centre near Mnene Mission Hospital in Mberengwa.

“I can confirm that police are investigating a matter in which a Mberengwa man was stabbed to death over beer. It is alleged that on March 31 around 12pm at Chemubhobho business centre near Mnene Mission Hospital in Mberengwa the now deceased Definite Munyayi Moyo was drinking beer in the company of two suspects Shepherd Hove and Ephraim Chengeta,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Moyo allegedly consumed Hove’s beer without his consent.

A misunderstanding ensued before Hove and Chengeta started assaulting Moyo.

“Hove and Chengeta started assaulting Moyo with clenched fists before Hove withdrew an okapi knife which he used to stab the now deceased on the thighs several times,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Hove and Chengeta allegedly fled from the scene leaving Moyo lying in a pool of blood.

“Moyo later died from the injuries he sustained and his body was ferried to Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Hove and Chengeta are still at large.

Police are appealing to members of the public who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspects to approach any nearest police station or police officers.