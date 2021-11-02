Man murders girlfriend for cheating on him

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a man who fatally struck his girlfriend with a stone on the head after accusing her of cheating on him.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on October 30 in Gutu area in Masvingo.

“Police in Gutu are investigating a murder case in which Rachel Mudonzvo (32) died while admitted at Masvingo Provincial Hospital on 30 October after she was hit with a stone on the ear by her boyfriend Shepherd Zivakwe following an argument.

The suspect who is still at large had accused the victim of promiscuity,” said the police.

The police have appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to visit any nearest police station. – @DubeMatutu