Man murders wife for buying bag with groceries money

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A Zvishavane man reportedly killed wife with a garden hoe for misusing funds after she bought a bag using money meant for groceries.

Nobert Mhlanga (36) was arrested after assaulting his wife, Mavis Wadzongwa of Village Tagwirei, Chief Mazviwha with a garden hoe and bricks.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the now deceased died upon admission at hospital after the attack.

“Wadzongwa had a misunderstanding with her husband Mhlanga as the husband was accusing her of misusing funds after she bought a bag using money which was meant for groceries. Mhlanga assaulted her using a hoe and bricks all over the body and left her lying unconscious,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Villagers tried to rush Wadzongwa to hospital but she died upon admission.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the accused.

In another case, police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman under Chief Sogwala in Lower Gweru.

According to police, on 13 April 2022 Kesiwe Maketo of Village Matambaka Chief Sogwala, Lower Gweru was found with two deep cuts in the head.

“Kesiwe retired to bed at around 7PM after she was last seen by her neighbour in a good condition.

“The following morning, about 6AM, the neighbour went to Maketo’s house and found her lifeless body lying on the floor naked. The matter was reported to police and the body was ferried to Gweru General Hospital where it awaits postmortem,” said Insp Mahoko.