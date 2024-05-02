Man nabbed for stealing co-tenant’s handbag

Mashudu Mambo

A man from Bulawayo has been dragged to court for theft after he stole his co-tenant’s hand bag that contained some money, a cell phone and some important documents.

Jonathan Ngwenya appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Challenge Mahembe facing a charge of theft. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded out of custody to Thursday for sentencing.

The court heard that on 22 April 2024 at a city centre flat, Ngwenya sneaked into Blessing Tafirenyika’s house and stole a handbag which had a Huawei Y9, US$69, R150 and some documents and went away.

The victim discovered that her bag was stolen and reported the matter to the police. Investigations were carried out and Ngwenya was arrested after he was found in possession of the cell phone.

In a similar incident, a duo Pretty Magutshwa and Archiford Tembo were arraigned before Bulawayo magistrate Challenge Mahembe for stealing stage steps from their neighbour.

They pleaded guilty to the charge and were remanded out of custody to Thursday for sentencing.

The court heard that on 26 April 2024, the duo connived to steal two metal stage steps from Oppress Chaka’s house. They proceeded to the victim’s house and stole the stage steps and sold them to July Mudenda for US$15.

Chaka reported the matter to the police and investigations were carried out leading to the arrest of the duo.

The value stolen was US$150 and everything was recovered.