Man nabbed with 7Kgs herion at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

THE Airport Aviation Security Officers at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, intercepted a man attempting to leave the country for India with over 7KGs of heroin.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “On 23 October 2022, Gowda Nabin Chandra was intercepted by Airport Aviation Security Officers at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after the baggage scanner indicated that there were suspicious contents in his luggage.”

Chandra booked a flight from Harare to Addis Ababa before connecting to India.

The NPAZ said, “A physical search was conducted which led to the recovery of four brown packets containing heroin weighing 7, 955kg”

“The accused person was convicted and the matter was postponed to the 6th of May 2024 for the pre-sentencing enquiry” said the NPAZ.