Man on the run after killing neighbour

A FILABUSI man has been arrested after he allegedly fatally struck his neighbour with a brick on the head for assaulting his son.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred on Saturday at Nhlango Business Centre in Filabusi at around 9 PM. She said Mbongeni Moyo (27) of Nhlango Village struck Perfect Khumalo (29) after he found him fighting with his son.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred at Nhlango Business Centre in Filabusi. The now deceased Melusi Khumalo was at the business centre at around 8 PM when he saw Moyo’s son Mbonisi Moyo harassing some young ladies. Khumalo confronted Mbonisi over the matter which resulted in an altercation.

“Moyo found Khumalo and his son fighting and he intervened and struck the now deceased on the head with a brick several times. The now deceased fell to the ground unconscious and he was confirmed dead upon arrival at the Filabusi District Hospital,” she said.

Insp Mangena said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene. She said Moyo is on the run and pleaded with members of the public with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

She urged members of the public to desist from engaging in violence to resolve disputes.

“We urge people to desist from engaging in violence to resolve disputes. People should also desist from taking the law into their own hands. When someone is caught on the wrong side of the law rather alert law enforcement agents and not seek to deal with the person yourself,” she said.

