Man on the run after killing rival with scissors over woman

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

A recently released prisoner is on the run for stabbing a man dead with a pair of scissors after he found him in bed with his girlfriend.

The man, who is from Mabuthweni suburb, is said to stabbed Sifelani Moyo from Ngozi Mine in Richmond twice on Tuesday at around 8PM.

Ngozi Mine residents woke up to a dead body on Wednesday morning and the woman only identified as Masuku admitted that her two lovers fought during the night, forcing her to leave her shack and sleep elsewhere.

A chronicle news crew visited the scene at the squatter camp and found Moyo’s lifeless body just outside Masuku’s shack.

The leader of the Ngozi Mine Community Mr Gideon Tshuma said he was informed of the incident in the morning

“His girlfriend told us that the two men were fighting over her. This alleged killer is from Mabuthweni and was released from prison a few weeks ago and only comes here to visit his brother who stays here. We made a report to the police and we are yet to be updated on what exactly happened but we know that one of our residents double crossed these men leading to the death of one,” he said.

Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube could not readily comment on the incident as he was yet to get the finer details.

@thamamoe