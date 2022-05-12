Man on the run after killing twin brother

Midlands Reporter

A man from Silobela area in the Midlands province is on the run after he allegedly stabbed dead his twin brother with a sharp object following a misunderstanding over a child.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which he said happened on May 5 in Mugwidi Village under Chief Ruya in Silobela.

“The police are investigating a murder case where a 37-year-old man of Mugwidi Village, Chief Ruya in Silobela died after being struck with a sharp object several times all over the body. The incident occurred on May 5 at about 0100 hours at their father’s homestead,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the now deceased Martin Chatikobo and the suspect Vengai (37) are twin brothers from Mugwidi Village, Chief Ruya in Silobela.

He said the twins were allegedly drinking beer when Martin started accusing Vengai of abusing his son during his absence.

Insp Mahoko said a misunderstanding arose between them before Vengai left for his homestead.

“It is said that the suspect returned armed with a sharp object and started beating Martin all over the body until he became unconscious. The suspect was restrained by another villager from further assaulting his brother,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said upon realising that he had injured his brother, Vengai allegedly ran away to an unknown destination.

“It is unfortunate that Martin died before getting medical assistance,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said a report was made to the police at Silobela and the scene was attended.

“The body of the deceased was conveyed to Kwekwe General Hospital awaiting post-mortem. The suspect is still at large,” he said.

“May members of the public who might have information about the whereabouts of Vengai Chatikobo inform any nearest police station or police officers they see in their areas.”