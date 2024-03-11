Man paid by businessman to supply human head, sentenced to 7 years for attempted murder

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A 20-YEAR-OLD man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder as he tried to strangle a grade one pupil to death, reportedly for ritual purposes.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, Tatenda Mudziwedare from Headlands was arraigned before the Rusape Magistrates’ Court.

The Court heard that on February 28, 2024, Mudziwedare was instructed by a businessman at Sherenje Business Centre to bring him a human head and he waylaid a grade one pupil.

“Acting on the instruction, the accused person chased a group of pupils that were on their way to school at Sherenje Business Centre. He managed to grab the complainant who is a 7-year-old Grade 1 pupil and squeezed the minor’s neck using both hands,” posted the NAPZ

It is alleged that Mudziwedare only stopped after he saw some villagers approaching at a distance.

“The complainant narrated his ordeal to his mother who reported the matter to the Police, leading to the accused person’s arrest. The accused person pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to seven years in prison, of which 3 years were suspended.”