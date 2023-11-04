Man plunges to his death from 24-metre high tower light

Lingani Nyika

IN a tragic turn of circumstances, a mentally challenged 30-year-old man died after falling off a tower light on Monday afternoon in Chiredzi.

In a video that went viral on social media, residents watched as John Dhemba reach the peak of the tower light from which he performed some risky antics.

As he descended a 24-metre-high tower at the Naude Flats in the Tshovani community, the man lost his hold and violently fell to the ground.

Acting Provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Lorraine Ndhlovu who confirmed the incident said the man died on Monday due to injuries sustained.

“On October 30, 2023 at 1PM, a man was at Naude flats where he climbed to the top of a tower light. When he was coming down, he slipped off a rope which he was holding on to and fell down, hurting his head which resulted in him losing a lot of blood,” said Insp Ndhlovu.

Dhambe suffered a head injury with extensive blood loss.

He was rushed to Chiredzi General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries upon admission.

“We urge all those with mentally ill relatives to monitor them and ensure that they take their medication on time.”