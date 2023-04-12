Man pulls illegal gun on wife in domestic row

Agnes Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A MAN who was secretly keeping an illegal firearm sold himself out when he used the gun to threaten his wife following a domestic tiff.

Police in Mutare acted on a tip-off and arrested Blessing Mavaraidzo (38) for unlawful possession of the firearm, on 10 April.

In a fit of rage, Mavaraidzo allegedly fired a shot in the air after a misunderstanding over an unknown issue.

Taking to Twitter, Police confirmed the incident.

“Police recovered a Blow FN 92 Pistol loaded with a magazine of three rounds and one spent cartridge,” read the tweet.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident on 9 April police in Glendale arrested a security guard, Edwin Tafi (40), for failure to secure a firearm.

“The suspect, who is a security guard, allegedly lost a browning pistol loaded with a magazine of five rounds at Tsungubvi Bus Termini. Meanwhile, Police have since recovered the pistol,” read another tweet on the official police Twitter handle. @agnesndlovuu