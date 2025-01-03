Man rapes form two on New Year’s Eve

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A 25-year-old man employed as a herd boy in the Tshinvhazwimi area under Chief Tshitaudze in Beitbridge has been arrested for raping a form two pupil (aged 15) who had been left in his custody on New Year’s Eve.

Mickson Ncube is accused to have raped the complainant at knife point had been left by in the custody of her and her young brother on the fateful day.

He was not asked to a charge of rape when he appeared before Beitbridge regional magistrate Ms Charity Maphosa on Friday who remanded him in custody to January 7.

Prosecuting, Mr Willbrought Muleya told the court that on December 31 the accused was left in the company of the two children by their mother who went to Beitbridge town.

The mother did not return on the same day as promised due to other reasons.

The court heard that later in the night, the complaint was awakened by Ncube who was caressing her.

She then screamed for help, but it was in vain as Ncube threatened to stab her with a kitchen knife he had been holding.

The accused lifted the victim from her room and took her outside where he met her young brother who had been awakened by her cry for help.

Ncube also threatened to stab the minor before dragging the complainant to the bush where he raped her once at knife point.

After the sexual abuse, he ordered the girl to return home where upon arrival informed her mother over the phone about the ordeal.

A report was then made to the police who swiftly arrested Ncube.

The incident comes a few weeks after another herd boy from Gwanda who took turns with his friend to rape a 11-year-old girl from Mkhalipe area was sent to jail for an effective 18 years by a Beitbridge Regional Court.

Proud Mnkhandla aged 31 is accused of having committed the offence in May this year along with another accomplice who is still at large.