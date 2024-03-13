Man rapes friend’s daughter (13)

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A 23-YEAR-OLD man reportedly raped his friend’s 13-year-old daughter on New Year’s Day and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the abuse.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the man was arraigned at the Magistrates’ Court in Chegutu on allegations of rape.

“The State is alleging that on the 1st day of January 2023, the accused person found the complainant alone at home where she was staying with relatives. When he arrived she was taking a bath. He forced open the bathroom door and undressed himself before raping the complainant once. He threatened to kill her if she revealed the matter to anyone. The complainant was aged 13 at the time of the commission of the offence,” said the NPAZ.

The victim, the NPAZ said, revealed the matter when she went back home to her mother and the case was reported to the police on February 14.

The accused person was remanded in custody until March 25.