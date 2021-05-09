Man rapes & infects niece with HIV

Rape, Midlands Bureau Chief

A 24-year-old Zvishavane man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for raping and deliberately infecting his nine-year-old niece with HIV.

The niece is doing grade three at a local school.

From March to April, man repeatedly raped the girl taking advantage of her mother’s absence.

When the girl finally reported her ordeal to her elder sister, she was taken for an HIV test and her results came out positive.

This was heard during the appearance of the man before Regional Magistrate Mr Christopher Maturure facing one count of raping his niece and infecting her with HIV.

The man pleaded not guilty but was convicted after a full trial.

Mr Maturure handed the man a 33year prison sentence saying people of his ilk deserve a long prison sentence to deter would be offenders.

He said instead of protecting his sister’s daughter, the man turned her abuser and infected her with HIV.

“Her life has totally changed because of your actions. For rape you are sentenced to 18 years and deliberately infecting the complainant, 15 years,” said Mr Maturure.

On the first count of rape, it is the State’s case that in March, the man took advantage of the fact the complainant, name withheld to protect her identify, was sleeping with her two siblings aged four and two.

would then sneak into her room and rape her.

Using the same modus operandi, the man raped the complainant until April 3 when she refused to sleep in the room telling her sister that her uncle was “sleeping” with her.

A report was made to the police leading to his arrest.

On the second count of deliberately infecting the girl with HIV, the man used the same modus operandi where he raped the minor knowing that he was HIV positive infecting her in the process.

Mr Talent Tadenyika appeared for the State.