Man rapes neighbour’s daughter

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

A 24 YEAR-OLD man from Insiza District in Matabeleland South province who raped his neighbour’s mentally unstable daughter has been convicted.

The man pleaded not guilty to rape charges but was convicted by Bulawayo regional magistrate, Mr Joseph Mabeza due to overwhelming evidence.

He was remanded in custody to today for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Ms Portia Mashazhu said on May 17, 2021, Sibanda went to the complainant’s homestead and found the girl alone.

“When Sibanda arrived at the complainant’s home, he found the girl alone and enquired about the whereabouts of her mother. She told him that her mother had gone to a neighbouring village,” she said.

The court heard that the man then asked for some chili from the complainant.

“The accused then asked then asked for chili from the complainant. When the complainant went to the kitchen to fetch the chili, the accused followed her. He ordered the complainant to lie down and removed her clothes before raping her,” said Ms Mashazhu

The matter came to light when the complainant revealed the matter to her 13-year-old nephew a month later.

The nephew alerted the complainant’s mother and a report was made to the police leading to the accused person’s arrest.

The complainant was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane for medical examination.

The medical report showed that the complainant had been raped.

In her testimony during the trial at the Victim Friendly Court, the complainant nailed the accused person.

However, in his defence, the man denied the charges.

“I know the victim is mentally stable and she is also my neighbour hence I would not do such an act,” he said.