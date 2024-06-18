Man rapes woman, with infant by the side

Innocent Manjengwa, Online reporter

A MACHETE wielding man raped a woman in the presence of her baby, then fell asleep which enabled the victim to escape from her attacker.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the 29 year old man from Lower Gwelo was arraigned before the Gweru Magistrates’ Court facing rape charges.

The NPAZ said the accused on April 17 this year at around 10PM went to a woman’s homestead armed with a machete and entered her bedroom through the door which was not locked.

The would be rapist reportedly found the complainant with her sleeping infant and she was watching a movie on her phone and the light was off.

“When the complainant heard the accused person coming in she was not alarmed as she thought that it was her husband. She got alarmed when the accused person threatened to assault her with a machete and ordered her to pick up her infant and follow him,” the NPAZ said.

The attacker, the NPAZ said, then force marched the woman with her baby to a nearby homestead where he used a metal rod to open the door before ordering the complainant to prepare a place for the infant to sleep.

“He ordered the complainant to remove her clothes and raped her. He also assaulted her during the act. The complainant managed to escape when the accused person fell asleep and sought refuge at a nearby homestead.”

A Police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person. The accused person was convicted and sentenced to a 15-year jail term.