Man refuses to pay commercial sex worker, shoots at her

Ashley Phiri, [email protected]

A MAN hired a commercial sex worker for the night and when it came to pay, he refused and instead pointred a gun at her and fired it at her.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the man from Masvingo, Tafadzwa Magombedze was arraigned before the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court facing two counts of contravening the Firearms Act, after he pointed a pistol at a commercial sex worker.

Magombedze is being charged with Pointing a firearm and knowingly and without lawful cause discharging a firearm in or upon a public place.

“It is alleged that on the 9th of May 2024 the accused person engaged the services of a sex worker and a dispute arose between the two when the accused person refused to pay for the complainant’s services.

“He alleged that she had stolen his money and subsequently drew out a pistol which he pointed at the complainant before firing a warning shot,” said the NPAZ.

A report was made to the Police leading to Magombedze’s arrest.

“The Police searched Magombedze and found him in possession of a Star Pistol, four live rounds of ammunition and one spent cartridge. Investigations established that the Star Pistol was certified for the purposes of protection of cash and bullion in transit only.

“Magombedze pleaded guilty to the charges and will be sentenced on Wednesday the 15 May,” said the NPAZ.