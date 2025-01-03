Man run over and dies on spot along Khami Road on New Year’s Day

Diana Baloyi Moyo, [email protected]

A 23 year old man died on the spot after he was run over by a motor vehicle along Khami Road in Bulawayo on New Year’s Day.

Bulawayo Police are appealing for information that may assist in their investigation of the incident.

The accident, Police said, occurred along Khami Road near the DA Service Station.

In another hit and run, this time in Harare, where an unidentified man, approximately 30 years old, was also hit by an unknown vehicle and died along Magoda Road, opposite OK Supermarket, Pamubhedha, Budiro 5, Harare, on 1 January.

His body has been taken to Sally Mugabe Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.