Man sentenced 20 years imprisonment for raping step daughter

Tarisiro Tafirenyika – [email protected]

A 21-YEAR-OLD man from Marondera was accused of raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter on four occasions.

A court found him guilty and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. This occurred in 2023, when the complainant’s mother had left her and two younger siblings in the care of the accused.

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said, The accused took the children to a garden, where he committed the alleged rapes. When the complainant’s siblings fell asleep, the accused dragged her to a nearby banana plantation and raped her. The complainant’s screams were met with physical assault by the accused. After the alleged incidents, they returned home, and the complainant did not initially report the matter to anyone.

He also allegedly raped her on three other occasions when the complainant and her siblings were left in his custody. He raped the complainant in her bedroom while she was sleeping, in the bush where they had gone to fetch firewood, and also when she was bathing. The matter came to light in December 2023 when the complainant confided in her aunt, leading to a police report being made and the subsequent arrest of the accused person.

The accused person was convicted and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.