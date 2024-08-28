Man sentenced to 6 years imprisonment for possession of over 32KG of Dagga

Tarisiro [email protected]

A 52-YEAR-OLD has been sentenced to 6 years imprisonment for illegal possession of dagga, weighing about 32 kg.

Police received a tip on 14 August that a Godfrey Nyamufarira man was in possession of dagga at his homestead in Nyamufarira Village, under Chief Dandawa in Batanai, Magunje.

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said, a search of the premises yielded 32.40 kilograms of dagga. The suspect, 52-year-old Godfrey Nyamufarira, was subsequently arraigned before the Karoi Magistrates’ Court on charges of unlawfully dealing in dangerous drugs.

The accused person was convicted and sentenced to 6 years imprisonment of which 1 year was suspended. He will serve 5 years effectively.