Man sets off explosive in love wrangle

The Chronicle

Chronicle Reporter

An assailant believed to be an artisanal miner detonated an explosive device in a house in Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb on Tuesday night where three men were conducting bible studies in a fight over a woman.

It is believed the suspected artisanal miner was targeting one of the three men with whom he is involved in a love triangle.

The three men escaped unhurt but the explosive device destroyed part of the wall to the house, window panes and part of the roof.

More to follow…

