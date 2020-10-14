Man sets off explosive in love wrangle

Chronicle Reporter

An assailant believed to be an artisanal miner detonated an explosive device in a house in Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb on Tuesday night where three men were conducting bible studies in a fight over a woman.

It is believed the suspected artisanal miner was targeting one of the three men with whom he is involved in a love triangle.

The three men escaped unhurt but the explosive device destroyed part of the wall to the house, window panes and part of the roof.

More to follow…