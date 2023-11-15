Man sleeping at dumpsite dies after council front-end loader runs over him

Bongokuhle Moyo, [email protected]

A front-end loader ran over a man sleeping at a dump site and he died on the spot.

In a statement on X police said, “Innocent Mlambo (37) died on 11/10/23 after being run over by a Harare City Council front-end loader while sleeping at a dump site at corner Bute and Harare Street, Harare”

Police are trying to locate his family members.

“The body is at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary. The victim’s mother is Hedwig Dube. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police

Station,” reads the statement.