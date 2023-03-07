Man slits father’s throat

Midlands Bureau

AN ex-convict from Mukondo Village, Gokwe South in Midlands province – released after serving a four-year jail for attempting to kill his father has been arrested for murdering him.

Bornface Siamakweza, whose age was not given and was recently released from a prison in Gweru, was arrested over the weekend after he slit his father’s throat using a sickle.

The reason for the gruesome murder is still unknown.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, adding that Siamakweza is now assisting police with investigations.

“Police in Gokwe have arrested Bornface Siamakweza in connection with the gruesome murder of his father, Tokisi Gareti Siamakweza (69) on March 3, 2023 at Mukondo Village, Gokwe South,” he said.

Asst Com Nyathi said Siamakweza allegedly cut his father’s throat with a sickle for unknown reasons.

“The suspect had been recently released from Hwahwa Prison after serving a four-year prison sentence for a case of attempted murder involving his father in 2018,” he said.