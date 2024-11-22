Man sodomises male cousin while sharing bed

Trish [email protected]

A 24-year-old man who sodomised his 15 year old male cousin on two occasions was on Friday dragged to court.

The man from Mahatshula North suburb in Bulawayo, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the victim was charged with two counts of aggravated indecent assault by Bulawayo Regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza.

Mr Mabeza adjourned the matter to Monday sentencing.

According to the State prosecutor Mr Dominic Moyo, the first incident occurred sometime in April this year when the accused was sharing the same bed with the victim.

“In the middle of the night the accused woke the complainant up, stripped him and had anal unprotected intercourse with him,” said Mr Moyo.

The court heard that after the incident the accused threatened to kill the complainant if he reported the matter to anyone.

Mr Moyo said another incident occurred on October 1 at night when they were sharing the same bed and the accused again had raped the complainant after stripping him naked.

“He again threatened the victim not to reveal the matter to anyone,” he said.

The matter came to light two days later when the victim confided in his grandfather about what the accused did to him and he accompanied him to the police station to file a report.