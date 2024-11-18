Man spends night out, kills himself after wife confronts him

Online Writer

Police are investigating the sudden death of Agreement Wellington Nyangali (25), who was found hanging at his home in New Magwegwe.

According to Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube, the incident occurred on November 16, 2024, following a dispute between Nyangali and his wife regarding his absence from home the previous night.

Around 10:00 AM, after the couple had a misunderstanding, Nyangali reportedly retreated to their bedroom, instructing his wife not to enter. Concerned for his whereabouts, his brother contacted Nyangali’s wife, prompting her to check on him. She discovered him hanging from the roof truss with a rope around his neck.

Following the grim discovery, she informed Nyangali’s brother, who rushed to the scene and confirmed the tragic situation. A police report was filed, and the body was transported to Mpilo Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

Insp Ncube urged the public to communicate openly about their problems and seek support during conflicts rather than resorting to self-harm.

“We encourage individuals to involve third parties when resolving misunderstandings,” he said, emphasising the importance of mental health awareness in the community.