Breaking News
Bulawayo records first Cholera case

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

06 Jun, 2023 - 16:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40 armed robbery

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Police have arrested three people, who reportedly, robbed a man of US$40 after being stabbed and beaten with logs at a business centre in Figtree, Matabeleland South province.

The incident happened at Hannavale Business Centre on June 3.

The suspects were identified as Collen Mvundla (30), Learnmore Ndlovu (20), and Wilfred Nyathi (18).

According to the report, the complainant was attacked with an okapi knife and logs before the suspects stole US$40 from him.

Police confirmed their arrest on their official Twitter handle: “Police in Figtree, Matabeleland South have arrested Collen Mvundla (30) Learnmore Ndlovu (20) and Wilfred Nyathi (18) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on 03/06/23 at Hannavale Business Centre in which the complainant was attacked with an okapi knife and logs before US$40 was stolen. The arrest led to the recovery of an okapi knife,’’ read the tweet.

 

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting