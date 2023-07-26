Man stabbed, body “dumped” under bridge

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A 29-year-old man was found dead with multiple wounds in his body.

Police have arrested Jonah Pindahama (20), Nicholas Pindahama (23), and Observe Manyika (23) in relation to Tafara Ndaba’s death.

The incident occurred on 24 July 2023 under the bridge along Harare-Bulawayo Road.

Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle.

“ZRP Battlefields has arrested Jonah Pindahama (20), Nicholas Pindahama (23) and Observe Manyika (23) in connection with a case of murder in which Tafara Ndaba (29) was found dead with multiple stab wounds all over the body on 24/07/23 2/4 under the bridge at the 176-kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road,’’ read the Tweet.