Man stabbed for defending daughters against intruder

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

A 47-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo was yesterday rushed to hospital after a man who was arguing with his two daughters stabbed him for intervening.

In a statement , Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the complainant was in his room in Gwabalanda Suburb when he heard noises coming from the kitchen between his daughters and the accused person.

“On the 2nd of August 2023 at around 0700 hours, the complainant a male adult aged 47 years of Gwabalanda, was in his bedroom when he heard his two daughters aged 21 years and 19 years having a misunderstanding with the accused person, a male adult aged 43 years in the kitchen,” said Insp Ncube, without giving names.

The complainant then went on to the kitchen to calm the misunderstanding and found the accused person armed with a knife.

“When the complainant tried to separate the trio, the accused person got furious with him as well. He stabbed him once inside on the left palm and once on the back,” said the police.

After the incident, the accused person immediately left the scene while the complainant was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he is said to be stable.

Police were notified.

Insp Ncube said people should desist from violence and engage peace builders in disputes and they are appealing to information that may lead to the arrest of the accused person.

“People should desist from violence and seek help from third parties in cases of differences. Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused person to report to any nearest police station,” he added.