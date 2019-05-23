Man stabbed in fight with armed robber

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

A BULAWAYO man is battling for life at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) after a suspected armed robber stabbed him at his Mahatshula home in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Mr Elliot Chikandiwa was stabbed with a screwdriver during a scuffle with Brian Gumede who had broken into his house at round 1AM.

According to sources, Mr Chikandiwa woke up after he heard noises coming from the kitchen.

“ When he went to the kitchen to check, he was confronted by Gumede who was armed with a screwdriver and a scuffle ensued. During the scuffle, Gumede stabbed Mr Chikandiwa on the head and left side of the ribs with the screwdriver, “said the source.

Mr Chikandiwa screamed for help and other people who were in the house rushed to the kitchen and managed to apprehend Gumede who was later identified as a squatter from Killarney Squatter Camp.

The badly injured Mr Chikandiwa was later rushed by ambulance to UBH where he is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Residents later took turns to clobber Gumede using an assortment of weapons before handing him over to the police

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed Gumede’s arrest.

“We have arrested a 28- year -old man from Killarney Squatter Camp for allegedly breaking into a house in Mahatshula suburb. The suspect, who gave the police two different names, is alleged to have stolen bread and 2kgs of flour. After being interrupted, he stabbed his victim before other people in the house subdued him,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She also confirmed that Mr Chikandiwa is battling for life in the ICU at UBH.

Asst Insp Msebele urged members of the public not to take the law into their hands even when they feel aggrieved as they risk arrest.