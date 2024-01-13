Man stabbed in revenge mission

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN was arrested for the attempted murder of an individual who previously assaulted him.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred at Charama Mill, Eiffel Flats, Kadoma in which Shadreck Nzou (28) stabbed the victim in the back and rib cage.

“On 11/01/24, Police in Kadoma arrested Shadreck Nzou (28) in connection with a case of attempted murder which occurred at Charama Mill, Eiffel Flats, in which the suspect stabbed the victim once on the back and once on the rib cage. The suspect accused the victim of previously assaulting him,” reads the statement.