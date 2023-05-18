Man stabbed in throat and robbed of US$5

Man stabbed in throat and robbed of US$5 stabbed

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A man was left for dead after he was stabbed in the throat during an armed robbery by two unknown people who got away with US$5.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the two suspects who stabbed a man from Kariba in the throat with a knife before stealing his $5.

The incident occurred at the Nyamhunga Sewer Plant on 17 May 2023.

Police confirmed the incident today, 18 May 2023 on their official Twitter handle.  “Police in Kariba are investigating a case of attempted murder that occurred at Nyamhunga Sewer Plant on 17/05/23. Two unknown suspects hit the complainant on the back with an unknown object before stabbing him with a  knife in the throat. The suspects stole US$5 from the complainant.  Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station’’ read the tweet.

 

 

 

