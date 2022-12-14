Man stabbed to death in bar room brawl

Canditar Chapanduka, Chronicle Reporter

A MAN from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo was fatally stabbed by a gang of unknown suspects following a fight with a female patron at a local sports bar.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 10PM.

The victim identified as Perseverance Ncube was found lying in a pool of blood in front of the sports bar. He had a stab wound on the left side of the chest.

Sources said Ncube had a misunderstanding with a woman who was a drinking at a sports bar in Cowdray Park. The dispute degenerated into fight resulting in a group of men who were also at the night club ganging up and attacked Ncube.

Acting police spokesperson Bulawayo provincial police deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

“We are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Perseverance Ncube who was found lying in a pool of blood at night club in Cowdray Park. He had a stab wound on the left side of the chest after he was stabbed with an unknown object,” she said.

“On that particular day Ncube had a misunderstanding with a female patron over an undisclosed issue while they were drinking beer at a bar in Cowdray Park. The now deceased then picked up a piece of brick and hit her once on the head.”

Asst Insp Msebele said the suspects ganged up and assaulted Ncube and left him for dead.

“The deceased sustained severe injuries which led to his death. He was discovered the following morning lying in a pool of blood outside the bar. An ambulance ferried him to Mpilo Central Hospital where he died upon admission,” she said.

Asst Insp Msebele said no arrests have been made so far. She urged members of the public to assist with information that could lead the arrest of the suspects.

“Anyone with information can contact any nearest police station. As police, we would like to warn members of the public against engaging in any form of violence to resolve their disputes. People should not take the law into their own hands,” said the police spokesperson.

