Man stabbed to death

02 May, 2023 - 11:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Man stabbed to death

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A 38-YEAR-OLD  man from Gokwe man was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

The murder occurred on 29 April.

Police, on their official Twitter handle, said the case was under investigation.

 ‘’Police in Gokwe are appealing for information that may assist in the investigation of a murder case in which the victim, Mapolisa Jemias (38) was found dead, with multiple stab wounds all over the body on 29/04/23, opposite a garage near Sunset Business Centre. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.’’ Read the tweet.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting