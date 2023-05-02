Man stabbed to death

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A 38-YEAR-OLD man from Gokwe man was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

The murder occurred on 29 April.

Police, on their official Twitter handle, said the case was under investigation.

‘’Police in Gokwe are appealing for information that may assist in the investigation of a murder case in which the victim, Mapolisa Jemias (38) was found dead, with multiple stab wounds all over the body on 29/04/23, opposite a garage near Sunset Business Centre. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.’’ Read the tweet.