Man stabs and kills another with beer bottle

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A MASVINGO man was remanded in custody for murder after stabbing the another on the neck with an empty bottle of beer after being accused of stealing from the victim’s sister.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “On the fateful day, Itai Edson Simango found Joseph Hungwe drinking beer with his two nephews. Soon after joining them, an argument broke out between the accused and the now-deceased. The now deceased reportedly accused the accused person of stealing from his sister’s house.”

Simango, according to the NPAZ, allegedly picked up an empty beer bottle and stabbed Hungwe once on the neck.

“The now deceased bled profusely and subsequently died from the injury. The accused was remanded in custody until his next court date on 14 May 2024”, said the NPAZ