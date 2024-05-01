  • Today Wed, 01 May 2024

Man stabs and kills another with beer bottle

Man stabs and kills another with beer bottle

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A MASVINGO man was remanded in custody for murder after stabbing the another on the neck with an empty bottle of beer after being accused of stealing from the victim’s sister.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “On the fateful day, Itai Edson Simango found Joseph Hungwe drinking beer with his two nephews. Soon after joining them, an argument broke out between the accused and the now-deceased. The now deceased reportedly accused the accused person of stealing from his sister’s house.”

Simango, according to the NPAZ, allegedly picked up an empty beer bottle and stabbed Hungwe once on the neck.

“The now deceased bled profusely and subsequently died from the injury. The accused was remanded in custody until his next court date on 14 May 2024”, said the NPAZ

You Might Also Like

/
  • “Workers play indispensable role i... Local News

    “Workers play indispensable role i...

    Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter THE Prosecutor General Justice Loyce Matanda-Moyo has said International Worker’s Day serves as a reminder of the indispensable role that workers play in building a prosperous and equitable society. In a statement to mark International Workers Day, Justice Matanda-Moyo said she acknowledges the vital contributions of all the members in the […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments