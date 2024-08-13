Man stabs cheating sister’s boyfriend

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

THE POLICE have arrested a thirty-two-year-old man in Masvingo for allegedly stabbing his sister’s boyfriend. Mkondisi Mandava allegedly became violent when his sister’s boyfriend, Felix Sibanda , accused her of having an affair with another man. In a statement on X, the police said “The suspect, Mkondisi Mandava head butted the victim, Felix Sibanda (42) on the forehead before stabbing him multiple times on the thighs with a knife. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a dispute over the suspect’s sister whom the victim had accused of infidelity and threatened to assault her.”