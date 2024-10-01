Man stabs cousin over US$3

Sheronrose [email protected]

A 30-YEAR-OLD man from Harare on the run after stabbing his cousin over a US$3.

In a statement on X, Police said they are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 29 September near Epworth High School, Epworth. The suspects, Evidence Shirichena and Elvis Shirichena stabbed their cousin, Justice Magombedze (30) on the stomach after an argument over US$3.The victim succumbed to injuries while admitted at Chitungwiza Central Hospital. The suspects are on the run.

Police said anyone with information should report at any nearest station