Man stabs drinking mate

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A BULAWAYO man is on the run after allegedly stabbing his drinking mate and leaving him for dead.

The suspect, identified only as Michael stabbed the 22-year-old man from Tshabalala.

The incident occurred on July 9, 2023, at around 9:00 pm.

The victim’s wife heard neighbours screaming outside their yard.

She rushed outside to see what was happening and found her husband lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

He had been stabbed in the left buttock, left shoulder, and chest.

An ambulance was called, and the victim was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical attention. His condition is serious.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the victim’s wife was informed by neighbours that her husband had been stabbed by a friend over an undisclosed issue, and a police report was subsequently filed.

“The police are urge the public to refrain from using violence in disputes and misunderstandings. They also warn that possessing a dangerous weapon in a public place is a chargeable offense. The police are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to come forward,” she said.