Man stabs friend in the eye, leaves knife stuck

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 23-YEAR-OLD man appeared before a Bindura magistrate for stabbing his friend with a knife on the left eye.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 16 September at around 2am, Shadreck Delicious Mheremhere stabbed the complainant Mostaff Kamwendo once with a knife on the left eye and the blade of the knife stuck in the wound.

“Mheremhere remained holding the knife handle. The incident took place Tatagura Farm in Mazowe. The complainant was rushed to hospital in Harare where he was admitted. The accused was remanded in custody to 4 October,” said the NPAZ.

The authority encouraged members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third party mediation.