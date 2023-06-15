Breaking News
Mai TT jailed NINE MONTHS

Mai TT jailed NINE MONTHS

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Man stabs, kills rival

15 Jun, 2023 - 20:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Man stabs, kills rival

The Chronicle

Online Reporter

An argument between two men resulted in the other being stabbed and dying at a business centre in Masvingo on Wednesday night.

Police on Twitter said they have arrested Vavarirayi Mapingure for “murdering” Owen Mabwe.

“Police in Masvingo have arrested Vavarirayi Mapingure (26) alias Chitsano in connection with a case of murder in which Owen Mabwe (38) died after being stabbed on the chest with an unidentified sharp object following an argument over an undisclosed issue at Mucheke Business Centre on 14/06/23 at around 2330 hours.”

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting