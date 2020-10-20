Man stabs wife for attending a birthday Party

Nkosizile Ndlovu, Chronicle Correspondent

IN a fit of rage, a Makokoba suburb man allegedly stabbed his wife with an empty broken beer bottle for ‘disrespecting’ him by defying his orders not to attend a party in the same neighborhood.

It’s alleged that Vincent Moyo (37) from Makokoba suburb assaulted his wife Busisiwe Sibanda when he met her in the streets of Makokoba suburb on her way from a from a birthday party that he had barred her from.

Moyo allegedly assaulted his wife for defying his orders not to come home after sunset after she attended a birthday party in the same suburb near St Columbus High School.

The matter has since spilled into courts and Moyo has appeared before the Bulawayo magistrate Mr Shepherd Munjanja charged with assault.

He was remanded out of custody to 26 October.

Sibanda who had blue eyes due to the assault however, felt pity for her husband and begged the magistrate to remand him out of custody.

“On the 10th of October 2020 around 2300 hours the complainant was coming from a birthday party when she met the accused person a few metres from their place of residence and the accused person attacked the complainant for disrespecting him.

“He broke a beer bottle and stabbed her on both hands, back and on the head before he assaulted the complainant all over the body using clenched fists,” said the prosecutor Mr Terrence Chakabuda.

After the assault, the complainant allegedly fell down and the accused person went on to assault her using clenched fists and booted feet all over her body resulting in her seeking medical attention at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Domestic violence cases have increased by more than 100 percent during the ongoing Covid-19 induced national lockdown.

Institutions that fight against abuse have reported that psychological, emotional, verbal, physical, economical and other kinds of abuse have increased against both sexes as perpetrators spend every hour of the day locked down with their victims.

